Reliance Jio adds new ₹251 ‘Jio Cricket Pack’ offering 2 GB daily data

Reliance Jio has been coming up with new plans since the fast few weeks and the company has now launched yet another plan named ‘Jio Cricket Pack’ as a Special Tariff Voucher (STV).

The plan, which costs ₹251, comes with a validity period of 51 days. It offers 2 GB of daily data and no other benefits. There’s no free voice call or SMS benefits offered under this plan.

While the company already offers some of the most lucrative data plans in the market, the new STV brings down its data prices further by offering 1 GB of high-speed data at just ₹2.46.

The development comes at a time when all the players in the telecom sector increased tariff charges by up to 40 percent. It will be interesting to see how the new development will effect the telecom industry, given that both of the other two leading players in the industry have long been complaining about Jio’s ultra-cheap plans and how that has been affecting their business in the country.

After the price hike, the per GB data cost increased from ₹3.52 for Reliance Jio to ₹4.73. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India are charing around ₹5.92 per GB.

Notably, incumbent telcos Vodafone Idea and Airtel are currently not offering any daily data offering at such a low-price. However, BSNL has a plethora of data-only plans priced under ₹250.