Realme 5i confirmed to launch in India on 9th January

Realme has launched a wide range of smartphones this year and the company seems to continue its launching spree in the next year as well. We recently reported that the company is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in the same series — Realme 5i.

While Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 5i will go official in Vietnam on 6th January 2020, it has now officially revealed that the same smartphone will be launched in India a few days after its Vietnam launched — on 9th January.

Realme 5i doesn’t sport the crystal design like the Realme 5 and Realme 5s but looks almost similar to those smartphones. The specifications are also identical to the Realme 5, except for a change in the front camera.

The upcoming Realme 5i will come with a front-facing camera on 8 MP while the Realme 5 comes with a front snapper of 13 MP. It has also been confirmed that the phone will come in Blue and Green colors and will be available in 4 GB + 64 GB memory variant.

Here are the phone’s full specifications.

Realme 5i Specifications

6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform

