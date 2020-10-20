Jio and Qualcomm successfully tests 5G solution with 1 Gbps speed

Jio Platforms Limited from Reliance Industries and Qualcomm, along with Jio’s fully owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation have announced their expanded efforts for 5G network solutions in India.

The efforts of these companies are aimed at the fast-tracking of the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. The announcement happened during a virtual 5G summit.

The companies have also announced that they achieved speeds of 1 Gbps on Jio’s 5G solution using a Qualcomm platform. Leveraging Qualcomm’s technology, Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN product that has achieved ultra-high throughputs, and the product is already tested by a Tier-1 carrier in the US.

The development moves Jio and India towards the 5G club, which currently has a handful of nations, including the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland, and Germany that can offer 1 Gbps speeds.

This new progress on 5G is a step further towards Jio’s overall plans to develop homegrown 5G telecom solutions, as outlined by Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s annual general meeting in July this year.

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries had announced that Qualcomm Ventures will pick up a 0.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms for ₹730 crores. So far, the company has raised ₹1,52,056 crore from 13 investors.