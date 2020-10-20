Samsung Galaxy M02 appears on Geekbench; specifications leaked

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy M01 smartphone along with the Galaxy M11. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its successor, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy M02.

The smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, which also reveals some of the key specifications of the device. It also confirms that the device carries model number SM-M025F.

The listing reveals that the phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, along with 3 GB of RAM. It is likely to have 32 GB of internal storage, similar to the Galaxy M01.

As for the software, the phone will be running the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top. Apart from this Geekbench listing, the phone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, and other certification sites.

Since the smartphone has already passed the necessary certification process, it seems that the official launch isn’t far away. We expect the device to go official in the coming days or weeks and could be pricing similar to the Galaxy M01 — ₹8,000 to ₹10,000.

Samsung is focusing more on the budget and mid-range smartphones in the Indian market, and thanks to this shift in strategy, the company has been closing the gap with Xiaomi for the market share.

