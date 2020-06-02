Samsung Galaxy M01 is now available in India for ₹8,999
Along with the Galaxy M11 budget smartphone, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy M01 in the Indian market. The phone features a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3 GB of RAM. It packs 32 GB of onboard storage but comes with support for expandable storage of up to 512 GB using a microSD card.
It comes with a dual-camera setup on the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.4 lens and a 2 MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies.
The phone is running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI 2.0 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery without any kind of fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in three colors in India — Black, Blue, and Red. It is priced at ₹8,999 and is now available for purchase through major online retailers.
Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications
- Display: 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with 1560 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform
- RAM: 3 GB
- Storage: 32 GB; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.4 lens and a 2 MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS + GLONASS
- Colors: Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet
- Battery: 4000 mAh
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: ₹8,999
- Availability: From today via major online retailers