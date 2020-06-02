Samsung Galaxy M01 is now available in India for ₹8,999

Along with the Galaxy M11 budget smartphone, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy M01 in the Indian market. The phone features a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled with 3 GB of RAM. It packs 32 GB of onboard storage but comes with support for expandable storage of up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

It comes with a dual-camera setup on the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.4 lens and a 2 MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phone is running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI 2.0 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery without any kind of fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in three colors in India — Black, Blue, and Red. It is priced at ₹8,999 and is now available for purchase through major online retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

Display: 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with 1560 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Pricing and Availability in India