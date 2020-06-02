Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 — Here’s what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Watch has been one of the best options for the Andriod users wanting to get similar functionalities as the Apple Watch. However, since the past couple of years, the South Korean company has been busy launching the Active lineup of wearable devices.

Now, Samsung is rumored to launch the next-generation smartwatch, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 and as the name suggests, it is a follow-up to the original Galaxy Watch.

While the launch date of the upcoming smartwatch is not yet known, several details about the device have been leaked online. Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2.

Design and Display

The original Galaxy Watch featured round dial and the company will keep using the same design for the next-gen device. The company is also bringing back the rotating bezel that gives it a more traditional watch look and makes it easy to navigate and use.

As per the reports, Samsung will be making the device available in a 45mm case along with the different types of metal finishes, including stainless steel and titanium.

We expect the company to use an AMOLED touchscreen display along with the Gorilla Glass DX coating on top for protection. It is said to have been certified 5ATM and MIL-STD-810G for durability.

Samsung has been using its Tizen OS to power its wearable devices and we expect the same to continue with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 2. It will also come with the company’s own Samsung Health for healthcare-related features.

The device will also have an optical heart rate sensor for tracking the heart rate along with ECG test compatibility. We also expect the device to come with support for GPS as well as LTE connectivity.

Pricing and Release

The device has already been certified by FCC, confirming that it will get launched soon. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is expected to get launched in August this year, along with the Galaxy Note20 series of flagship smartphones.

As for the pricing, we expect similar pricing as the original model, somewhere around $330 in the United States. The Active 2 is retailing for $299 so we expect the Watch 2 to be priced a bit higher.