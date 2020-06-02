After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung has today officially launched the Samsung Galaxy M11 budget smartphone in the Indian market. The launch comes just days before the company is set to announce Galaxy A31 in India.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor. It comes in two memory variants — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

As for the camera setup, there a three sensors on the back of the phone which includes a 13 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5 MP 115-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Taking care of the selfie and video calling requirements is an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture on the front side. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel for added security.

The phone is running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI 2.0 on top. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery which supports 15W charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is being made available in three colors in India — Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet. The 3 GB RAM model is priced at ₹10,999 while the 4GB RAM model costs ₹12,999. It will be up for sale in the country from today onwards.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display with 1560 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display with 1560 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 506 GPU

Adreno 506 GPU RAM: 3/4GB

3/4GB Storage: 32/64 GB; expandable up to 512 GB

32/64 GB; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Android 10 with One UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 5 MP 115° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

13 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 5 MP 115° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS + GLONASS

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS + GLONASS Colors: Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet

Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W charging

Pricing and Availability in India