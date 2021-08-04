JioFiber users get support for video calling from TV using smartphone

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new feature for the JioFiber users, allowing them to make video calls from their TVs without the need for an external camera or a webcam. This new feature, called “Camera on Mobile,” is now available through the JioJoin application which was previously known as JioCall.

It allows users to make their phone camera an input device for video calls. The video calling feature is enabled through the JioFiberVoice that is bundled with JioFiber service to offer calling support to broadband users.

Not just that, the company has confirmed that customers can also use the JioJoin app on their mobile devices to make voice calls using their landline number. The feature is now available for both Android as well as iOS users.

How to make video calls from the TV?

Step 1: You will need to configure your 10-digit JioFiber number on the JioJoin mobile application on your smartphone.

If you don’t have the JioJoin app installed on your device, then it is available for download through the App Store and Google Play. Do note that it requires devices to be running on at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0.

Step 2: After configuring the number, go to the app settings page and enable the feature named “Camera on Mobile.”

That’s it. You can now use your smartphone as a webcam for making video calls through your TV. The company is recommending users switch to the 5GHz Wi-Fi band on their modems to get better clarity in video calls.