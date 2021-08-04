Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 smartphone with under-display camera sensor confirmed to launch on 10th August

Xiaomi has been rumored to be working on its next-generation Mi MIX series smartphone and the Chinese company has today officially confirmed that the Mi MIX 4 will be officially launched on 10th August.

This will mark the launch of a Mi MIX series smartphone after about three years of gap. Interestingly, the upcoming phone is expected to be the first from Xiaomi to feature an in-display camera sensor.

Apart from the teaser poster confirming the launch date, Xiaomi has not revealed anything officially about this upcoming smartphone. However, the device has already been leaked several times, shedding light on what to expect.

Recently, the phone was spotted in the TENAA listing which has confirmed that it carries model number 2016118C. The listing also reveals that the phone will have 8/12 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the smartphone will be running the MIUI 12.5 custom user interface out-of-the-box based on the Android 11 operating system, refuting rumors of MIUI 13.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and is likely to come with support for 120W fast charging. It could also come with support for wireless charging.

Coming to the camera department, there will be a quad-camera setup on the back. On the front side, the camera sensor will be housed inside the display panel and will be placed in the top-center position. It is claimed to offer almost the same camera performance as the main sensor.

Source