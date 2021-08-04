Realme Flash concept smartphone announced with MagDart magnetic wireless charging technology

Realme, the China-based technology company backed by OPPO, has today officially unveiled its Realme Flash concept smartphone. Along with that, the company has also announced Realme MagDart, its magnetic wireless charger that was rumored to be in the works for some time.

The new magnetic wireless charger from the company is inspired by the Apple MagSafe and has launched two models. One is bulkier and has a cubic design but offers 50W charging support and is claimed to be the world’s fastest magnetic wireless charging. The other model is slimmer than Apple MagSafe and offers the same 15W charging speed as the MagSafe.

Realme Flash is the world’s first Android smartphone to come with support for MagDart and features a curved AG glass back. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery. Taking care of the photography needs is a triple-camera setup on the back.

The company has revealed that the MagDart wireless charging can fully charge a 4500mAh battery wirelessly on a smartphone phone at 50W speed in about 54 minutes and takes 5 minutes to charge 20 percent. It has 1.5mm magnets and features an active air cooling system to prevent overheating.

Realme has also announced a few other accessories, including a two-way MagDart power bank that can double up as a vertical charging station, MagDart Wallet that can hold up to 3 cards, MagDart Beauty Light which is a light with 60 LEDs. There’s also a MagDart case for the Realme GT smartphone, which enables MagDart wireless charging on that phone as well.

As of now, there’s no information about these products being available for purchase in the market, but we can expect future Realme phones to support this technology and soon go on sale.