Reliance JioFiber has announced today its new broadband tariff plans that offer truly unlimited data starting at ₹399. Earlier the JioFiber had plans starting at ₹699 with plans having FUP. Now the new plans come without any FUP limit, it’s truly unlimited internet.

JioFiber has revamped its tariff plans and it’s much better than earlier JioFiber plans that we saw last year. All Home plans will come with symmetric speed, which means download speed = upload speed, you get the same speed for both upload as well as download. Since the plans are new, the company has offered a no-condition 30-day period trial for new customers that offers up to 150 Mbps unlimited internet without FUP. Reliance says “If you don’t like it, we take it back, no questions asked”.

Jio No Condition 30-Day Free Trial Plan

150 Mbps download and upload speed

4K Set-Top Box with top 10 paid OTT apps for free

Free unlimited voice calling

The new plans start at 30 Mbps and go as much as 300 Mbps for downloading as well as uploading. The plans offer 30 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 300 Mbps upload and download speeds.

In addition to that, the plans also offer unlimited voice with up to OTT 12 apps subscription worth ₹1,500. The on-demand paid video platforms cover Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, VOOT, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, and ShemarooMe. at no extra cost.

The prices start at as low as ₹399, ₹699, ₹999, and ₹1,499. Here are the tariff details.

Reliance JioFiber New Unlimited Plans (Monthly)

₹399 – Offers 30 Mbps truly unlimited data with unlimited voice.

– Offers 30 Mbps truly unlimited data with unlimited voice. ₹699 – Offers 100 Mbps truly unlimited data with unlimited voice.

– Offers 100 Mbps truly unlimited data with unlimited voice. ₹999 – Offers 150 Mbps truly unlimited data with unlimited voice and 11 OTT apps subscription worth ₹1,000.

– Offers 150 Mbps truly unlimited data with unlimited voice and 11 OTT apps subscription worth ₹1,000. ₹1,499 – Offers 300 Mbps truly unlimited data with unlimited voice and access to OTT 12 apps subscription worth ₹1,500

New users who activate the new JioFiber plans from 1st September will get a 30-day free trial. Any JioFiber user onboarded between 15th and 31st August will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in the MyJio app.

For the existing users, Jio is also rewarding loyalty to existing JioFiber’s users, they will get special benefits, the new JioFiber plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded.