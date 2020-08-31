Huawei Watch Fit with 10-day battery life goes official

Days before launching the flagship Mate40 series smartphones, China-based Huawei has today announced its new wearable smartwatch in its home market — Huawei Watch Fit.

It comes with a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED touch screen display with a unique rectangular body. The company has added an auto-brightness adjustment feature which can be helpful for better viewing under the bright sunlight. It has six built-in watch faces which support always-on functionality.

There are several fitness-related features on the device that include 12 kinds of animated quick-workouts like Exercise at Work, Full-Body Stretch, Ab ripper and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations.

The device also offers real-time workout metrics for 11 professional sport modes, including running, swimming, and cycling. There are 85 custom workout modes such as yoga, high-intensity interval training, and more, along with offering data like real-time heart rate, calories, and duration of the workout.

It is rated 5 ATM for water resistance and comes with built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. As for the battery, the company claims that the device can offer 10-day battery life on a single charge.

The Huawei Watch Fit comes in three color options — Black, Silver, and Rose Gold along with straps in matching colors and an additional Orange Silicone Strap. It is priced at 399 AED (~₹7,985) and is already available for order in the UAE market, where it will go on sale from 3rd September.

