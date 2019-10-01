JioPhone gets a special price of ₹699 for the festive season sale

Back in 2017, Reliance Jio, the new entrant in the Indian telecom market, launched a feature phone named JioPhone for a price of ₹1,500. Last year, the company launched a new version of the same phone at the same price. However, the company launched “Monsoon Hungama” offer under which it allowed owners of the original JioPhone to exchange it for the newer version for just ₹501.

Now, the company has announced a new offer for the JioPhone customers through “Diwali 2019 Offer” under which the JioPhone is now available for ₹699. The company has also committed to offer data benefits worth ₹700 for customers recharging the Jio Phone.

To avail additional data, customers will need to make the first seven recharges for which the telco will offer additional ₹99 worth of data. The savings of ₹800 on the JioPhone and the ₹700 worth of data, totals to a benefit of ₹1,500.

The phone features a 2.4-inch display and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, coupled with 512 MB of RAM. The phone has 4 GB of internal storage along with microSD card support (up to 128GB) and includes Wi-Fi connectivity as well as a 2000 mAh battery. The device is running KaiOS and comes with Google Assistant support.

The device also comes with an option to mirror content playing on the phone to an HDTV using a proprietary cable. Further, there is support for several applications, including Facebook, Google Maps, WhatsApp, and YouTube among others.