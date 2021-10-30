JioPhone Next launched in India; features 5.45-inch HD+ display, SD215 SoC, 13MP camera, and more

Reliance Jio has been working with Google for a new entry-level smartphone. The phone was supposed to launch last month but got delayed but the company had promised to launch it around Diwali.

Today, the company has officially launched the JioPhone Next in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹6,499. But the company is also offering an option to pay just ₹1,999 at the time of purchase and then pay the rest through EMI over 18/24 months, with EMI starting at ₹300 per month.

The smartphone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The company says that it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 as well as an anti-fingerprint coating.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor, coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. The device packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for a microSD card of up to 512GB for expanding the storage capacity.

As for the camera department, there’s a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with an LED flash. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The dual SIM smartphone comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and micro USB. It runs Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

The JioPhone Next will be available for purchase in India from 4th November through JioMart Digital, which is a network of more than 30,000 retail stores across India. It can also be purchased through Jio Store offline, Jio.com, or by sending a message “Hi” through WhatsApp on 70182-70182.

JioPhone Next Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution, anti-fingerprint coating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution, anti-fingerprint coating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 308 GPU

Adreno 308 GPU RAM: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB

32 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS

Android 11 (Go Edition) with Pragati OS Rear Camera: 13 MP autofocus rear camera

13 MP autofocus rear camera Front Camera: 8 MP autofocus front camera

8 MP autofocus front camera Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, micro USB

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, micro USB Battery: 3,500mAh

Pricing and Availability in India