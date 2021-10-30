How to get Reliance JioPhone Next at ₹1,999 price this Diwali

Reliance Jio has announced the latest budget smartphone – JioPhone Next in India on 29th October 2021 in partnership with Google. The JioPhone Next is an Android smartphone that will be available in stores from Diwali with a starting price of ₹1,999 and the rest to be paid via easy EMI starting from ₹300 a month. Here’s how to get Reliance JioPhone Next at ₹1,999 price and the rest in EMIs.

JioPhone Next is a budget smartphone running on Android-based customized Pragati OS made specifically for the Indian audience. The Pragati OS is tailored to deliver a simplified and delightful experience for users in India. Google and Jio have worked closely to create this OS that is aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across the country.

The specifications include a 5.45-inch HD+ (720 x 1,440 pixels) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an anti-fingerprint coating. It equips a 1.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which expands up to 512 GB via microSD card.

Moving to the cameras on the phone, it offers a single 13 MP camera on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front side. The Rear camera offers portrait mode, night mode, HDR, and preloaded custom India-augmented reality filters.

For its battery, you get a 3,500 mAh battery on the JioPhone Next that can be charged via a micro USB port. The connectivity options include a 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, and comes with dual-SIM slots.

JioPhone Next Price – EMI Plans

The JioPhone Next price starts at ₹1,999 as a downpayment and the rest is to be paid via easy EMI over 18 or 24 months with starting EMI price of ₹300. The EMI plans come bundled with voice and data benefits from Jio, hence users can opt for these carrier plans to suit what’s best for them. Jio offers the Always-on plan Large plan, XL plan, and XXL plan to JioPhone Next buyers.

Always-on plan – This plan is priced at ₹300 per month for 24 months or ₹350 per month for 18 months. In addition to the EMI price of the JioPhone Next, users will also get 5 GB of data and 100 minutes of calling per month.

Large plan – This plan is priced at ₹450 per month for 24 months or ₹500 per month for 18 months. It bundles 1.5 GB per day data and unlimited voice calling benefits.

XL plan – This plan is priced at ₹500 for 24 months and ₹550 for 18 months. It also offers 2 GB per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

XXL plan – This plan is priced at ₹550 per month for 24 months and ₹600 per month for 18 months. It comes bundled with 2.5 GB per day and unlimited voice calling benefits. For availing of these EMI plans, customers will have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 501.

The JioPhone Next can also be purchased upfront without financing for ₹6,499 and will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. You can head to your nearest Reliance Jio store and book JioPhone Next with preferred financing options.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries said,

“I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, in spite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the COVID pandemic. I have always been a firm believer in the power of the Digital Revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done it in the past with connectivity. Now we are enabling it again with a smartphone device.”

“Among the many rich features of JioPhone Next is its contribution to India’s linguistic integration. Those Indians who might not be able to read content in English or in their language can get it translated, and even read out, in their own language on this smart device. It makes me proud to say that we are bridging the gap between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’, because ‘BHARAT’ Karega Digital Pragati – PRAGATI OS Ke Saath’.”

“I heartily congratulate Sundar Pichai and his team at Google, and everyone in Jio who partnered for offering this wonderful Diwali Gift to our countrymen. Happy Deepawali to one and all.”

Commenting on this milestone, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google, and Alphabet, said,

“The JioPhone Next is an affordable smartphone designed for India, inspired by the belief that everyone in India should benefit from the opportunities the internet creates. To build it, our teams had to work together to solve complex engineering and design challenges, and I’m excited to see how millions of people will use these devices to

better their lives and communities.”