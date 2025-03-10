After launching the ₹195 Cricket Data Pack last month, Reliance Jio has introduced a new ₹100 Data-Only Pack for prepaid users. This plan comes just in time for the Tata IPL 2025, offering a JioHotstar subscription along with 5 GB of data.

Jio’s latest ₹100 pack includes a JioHotstar subscription, which works on both mobile and TV. Along with that, users get 5 GB of high-speed data. However, since this is a data-only pack, it requires an active base plan for validity.

Both the JioHotstar subscription and 5 GB data remain valid for 90 days. Once the 5 GB limit is exhausted, speeds will drop to 64 Kbps. The Jio ₹100 Data Pack is now live on the Jio website and My Jio app.

This pack offers significant value, as the JioHotstar Standard Mobile Plan alone costs ₹149 per month. Instead, with this ₹100 pack, users get both JioHotstar and extra data at a lower price.