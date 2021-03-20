Lava

Lava Magnum XL, Aura and Ivory tablets with 4G and voice calling support launched in India

By Jeet

Lava has launched three new tablets in the Indian market aimed towards students — Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory. The devices feature a large screen, powerful battery, and superior audio quality, claims the company, making them ideal for students.

The Lava Magnum XL comes with a 10.1-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core processor from MediaTek, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with microSD card support.

There’s a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front-facing snapper. It runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 6,100 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Lava Aura features an 8-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution and 390 nits brightness. It packs a 2GHz quad-core processor along with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device has an 8 MP camera and a 5 MP snapper up front. It also supports 4G with voice calling along with a standard set of connectivity options. Running Android 10, the device is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery.

The Lava Ivory comes with a 7-inch HD display with the same screen specifications as the other two. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with 256 GB expandable support.

It features a 5 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front-facing camera, support for 4G with voice calling with the standard connectivity options. The device runs Android 10 OS and is powered by a 4,100 mAh battery.

The company has also partnered with EduSaksham to offer free educational courses along with the entire range of these new tablets.

Lava Magnum XL Specifications

  • Display: 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness
  • CPU: 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
  • RAM: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB internal memory, expandable up to 256 GB
  • OS: Android 10
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 6,100 mAh battery

Lava Aura Specifications

  • Display: 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness
  • CPU: 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
  • RAM: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB internal memory, expandable up to 256 GB
  • OS: Android 10
  • Rear Camera: 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 5,100 mAh battery

Lava Ivory Specifications

  • Display: 7-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness
  • CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
  • RAM: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 16 GB internal memory, expandable up to 256 GB
  • OS: Android 10
  • Rear Camera: 5MP autofocus rear camera
  • Front Camera: 2 MP
  • Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB
  • Battery: 4,100 mAh battery

Pricing and Availability in India

  • Lava Magnum XL: Rs 15,499 (Launch Offer: Rs 11,999)
  • Lava Aura: Rs 12,999 (Launch Offer: Rs 9,999)
  • Lava Ivory: Rs 9,499 (Launch Offer: Rs 7,399)
  • Availability: Now available via Flipkart in India

