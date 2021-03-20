Lava Magnum XL, Aura and Ivory tablets with 4G and voice calling support launched in India

Lava has launched three new tablets in the Indian market aimed towards students — Magnum XL, Aura, and Ivory. The devices feature a large screen, powerful battery, and superior audio quality, claims the company, making them ideal for students.

The Lava Magnum XL comes with a 10.1-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core processor from MediaTek, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with microSD card support.

There’s a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front-facing snapper. It runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 6,100 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Lava Aura features an 8-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution and 390 nits brightness. It packs a 2GHz quad-core processor along with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device has an 8 MP camera and a 5 MP snapper up front. It also supports 4G with voice calling along with a standard set of connectivity options. Running Android 10, the device is powered by a 5,100 mAh battery.

The Lava Ivory comes with a 7-inch HD display with the same screen specifications as the other two. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with 256 GB expandable support.

It features a 5 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front-facing camera, support for 4G with voice calling with the standard connectivity options. The device runs Android 10 OS and is powered by a 4,100 mAh battery.

The company has also partnered with EduSaksham to offer free educational courses along with the entire range of these new tablets.

Lava Magnum XL Specifications

10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness CPU: 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

Lava Aura Specifications

8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness CPU: 2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

Lava Ivory Specifications

7-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display with 390 nits brightness CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

