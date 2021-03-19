Micromax IN 1 powered by MediaTek Helio G80 goes official in India

Micromax has been trying to re-establish itself in the Indian smartphone market, which is currently being dominated by Chinese brands. In the latest effort, the company has launched the Micromax IN 1 smartphone.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Rainbow glass protection on top. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor with a Mali-G52 GPU.

In the camera department, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP front-facing camera.

The device is running the Android 10 operating system but the company says that it will be updated to Android 11. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology.

The Micromax IN 1 comes in Purple and Blue color options. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at Rs 10,499 while the 6 GB RAM model costs Rs 11,999. The devices will go on sale in India via Flipkart from 26th March.

Micromax IN 1 Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 440 nits brightness, 82% NTSC color gamut, and Rainbow glass protection

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 440 nits brightness, 82% NTSC color gamut, and Rainbow glass protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB eMCP storage; expandable up to 256 GB

64/128 GB eMCP storage; expandable up to 256 GB OS: Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP Samsung sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India