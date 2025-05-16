Indian smartphone giant, LAVA Mobiles, has introduced a new customer-focused initiative called “Demo@Home”, aimed at allowing prospective buyers to experience select Lava smartphones directly from the comfort of their homes. The no-cost, no-obligation service is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, offering consumers a convenient way to explore Lava’s latest devices before making a purchase.

What is Demo@Home? Demo@Home is a free doorstep demonstration service. A Lava representative visits the customer’s home and offers a detailed, hands-on walkthrough of selected smartphones, highlighting features, usability, and performance. According to the company, the initiative is designed to reduce the friction of offline visits and bring the retail experience directly to the user’s residence – without any purchase pressure.

Puravansh Maitreya, Head of Marketing, Lava International Limited, said, “With the Free Home Demo, we’re not just selling smartphones – we’re redefining how India shops for technology. It’s time the industry prioritized trust and transparency over pushy sales. Lava is proud to lead this shift. This initiative allows customers to make confident, informed choices in a space they’re most comfortable – their home. It’s a step towards building deeper relationships with our users.

How to Book a Demo@Home Visit

Customers can easily avail of the service by:

Visiting the LAVA official website

Filling out a short form with contact, address details, preferred device, preferred date, and time slot

Awaiting confirmation from a LAVA executive, who will schedule the visit

Devices Available for Demo

The Demo@Home service currently includes LAVA’s latest smartphones, such as:

LAVA Agni 3

LAVA Blaze Duo

LAVA Blaze 3 5G

LAVA Blaze AMOLED

During the demonstration, the company executive will showcase design elements, camera features (including AI-enabled systems), curved display tech, and overall device performance.

After the session, customers have two options – Place an online order at their convenience and request the executive to assist with an instant doorstep purchase.

Demo@Home adds to Lava’s growing suite of customer services. The brand already offers “Service@Home”, which provides after-sales doorstep support. Together, these offerings reinforce Lava’s aim to deliver a comprehensive and user-centric smartphone experience in India.