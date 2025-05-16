Today, OnePlus entered the Indian esports space, announcing a strategic partnership with three competitive gaming teams: Gods Reign, K9, and Cincinnati Kids. The move marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to building a ‘gaming-first ecosystem’ that combines product innovation with grassroots-level engagement in India’s booming mobile gaming sector.

Unlike traditional sponsorships, OnePlus aims to integrate directly with the esports ecosystem, using insights from professional players to guide product development.

Players from each partnered team will provide real-time feedback on device performance during gameplay.

Feedback will be used to optimize critical gaming metrics, including frame rates, power efficiency, thermal management, and input latency.

OnePlus says the focus is on building devices that perform under real tournament conditions, aligning both hardware and software with gamers’ needs.

The brand emphasized that this isn’t just a promotional exercise – it’s a long-term commitment to improving the mobile gaming experience in India through active collaboration with the esports community.

The three teams will now compete under the OnePlus banner:

OnePlus Gods Reign: Based in Bengaluru, this elite BGMI team has claimed top positions at BGIS and BGMS, and was runner-up at BMPS. In 2025, they clinched the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series title after a roster revamp.

OnePlus K9: Known for rising through grassroots competitions, K9 has participated in tournaments like ESL BGMI Snapdragon Pro Series, Red Bull MEO, and BGIS. Their consistent performance has led to the new identity, OnePlus K9.

OnePlus Cincinnati Kids: This team began their journey without sponsors and rose through the ranks, finishing 7th at the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals. Their underdog-to-contender transformation has earned them a strategic tie-up and rebrand as OnePlus Cincinnati Kids.

Speaking about the partnership, Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy at OnePlus, said, “Our community has always been central to our work. Over time, we have carefully listened to the gaming community’s demands for speed, performance, and reliability. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to gamers and represents an important step in supporting the future of mobile esports athletes.”

Alongside the partnership announcement, OnePlus showcased its gaming-optimized flagship lineup, the OnePlus 13 Series, which the company says is “built with mobile gamers in mind.”

The OnePlus 13 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform for flagship performance, while the OnePlus 13R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Both phones offer advanced GPU performance and sustained frame rates alongside their Dual Cryo-Velocity Vapor Cooling System to manage heat under heavy loads. There’s a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging for extended gaming sessions with minimal downtime

OnePlus believes this three-pronged strategy – hardware innovation, grassroots partnerships, and pro-level feedback – will redefine mobile gaming in India. By aligning its product roadmap with the pulse of the esports community, OnePlus is positioning itself as a long-term player in India’s rapidly evolving gaming ecosystem.