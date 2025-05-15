Qualcomm launches its next-gen chip – the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, bringing in on-device AI support, next-level multimedia, gaming power, and other major upgrades to the masses in the upper mid-range smartphone segment. With notable advancements across the board, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 offers a 27% increase in CPU performance, a 30% improvement in GPU rendering speed, and a staggering 65% boost in AI performance compared to its predecessor (Snapdragon 7 Gen 3).

The platform introduces advanced capabilities such as support for generative AI assistants, the ability to run large language models (LLMs) directly on the device, and even on-device stable diffusion image generation – previously reserved for flagship-tier silicon.

The platform is engineered for users who crave high-end photography, fluid gaming, and next-generation AI experiences without the flagship price tag. Snapdragon Elite Gaming features have made their way into this 7-series chip, bringing console-like responsiveness to mobile gamers.

On the audio front, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is enhanced with Snapdragon Sound and, for the first time outside the premium 8-series, introduces support for Qualcomm XPAN (Expanded Personal Area Network) technology – raising the bar for immersive sound and device interconnectivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Key Highlights

Performance Boosts Across the Board

+27% CPU performance

+30% faster GPU rendering

+65% AI performance improvement

AI-Enhanced On-Device Intelligence

Supports Gen AI assistants, large language models, and stable diffusion image generation – directly on the device

Camera and Multimedia Upgrades

Advanced image processing for pro-level photography

Select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for smoother, action-packed gameplay

Snapdragon Sound and XPAN tech (first ever in a 7-series chip)

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 17 5G bands

Leading smartphone brands like HONOR, vivo, and realme have confirmed adoption of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, with the first commercial devices expected to debut this month. Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 brings flagship-grade capabilities to more affordable devices – bridging the gap between mid-tier and premium smartphones. With its AI-first design, the new chip empowers richer, more responsive mobile experiences without depending on cloud connectivity.

“With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, we are delivering new levels of possibilities in the 7-series with AI-driven experiences built directly into the hardware, making it easier than ever for users to capture, create, and share,” said Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.”

“Backed by Snapdragon Sound™ technology and packed with premium audio technologies, including the first-ever support for Qualcomm® Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) technology outside the 8-series, this platform brings cutting-edge multimedia experiences to a broader audience,” he added.

Fei Fang, President of Products at HONOR, said, “At HONOR, we are excited to collaborate closely with Qualcomm Technologies and integrate the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform into our upcoming commercial device. This powerful platform will enable us to deliver unparalleled performance and cutting-edge features, elevating our user’s mobile experiences in their daily lives.”

Weifeng Ouyang, Vice President of Product at vivo, said, “vivo and Qualcomm Technologies have been collaborating for years to deliver exceptional experiences for our users. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our upcoming smartphone will be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform, designed to immerse users in innovative and efficient mobile experiences.”