Indian smartphone brand LAVA has launched two new budget 5G smartphones – LAVA Storm Lite 5G, LAVA Storm Play 5G, starting at ₹7,999. These new devices aim to bring next-gen connectivity and performance at highly accessible price points.

The LAVA Storm Lite 5G is among the first phones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, available in Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium. On the other hand, the LAVA Storm Play 5G boasts the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, and is the first in its segment to offer 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.1 storage, promising flagship-like speed in a budget device.

Both smartphones feature a large 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, a 50 MP rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor, and an 8 MP selfie camera, while the Storm Play 5G includes an additional 2 MP depth sensor. On the software front, the phones run Android 15 with a bloat-free experience, and LAVA has promised 1 major Android upgrade and 2 years of security updates.

The devices pack a 5000mAh battery, with 15W charging on the Storm Lite 5G and 18W on the Storm Play 5G.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack, Bottom-ported speaker, USB Type-C port, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

The price for the LAVA Storm Lite 5G is ₹7,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage and the price for the LAVA Storm Play 5G is ₹9,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The Storm Lite 5G will be available starting 14th June 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in while the Storm Play 5G will be available starting 19th June 2025 at 12 PM on Amazon.in. Both prices are introductory and limited-period.

