WhatsApp has announced a fresh batch of feature updates aimed at enhancing group interactions, messaging, and channel engagement across its Chats, Calls, and Updates tabs.

Chats Enhancements

Animated Emojis: Common emojis such as ❤️ 💕 💯 😎 😉 ✨ 😘 now feature subtle animations to make conversations more dynamic.

Common emojis such as ❤️ 💕 💯 😎 😉 ✨ 😘 now feature subtle animations to make conversations more dynamic. Animated Sticker Maker: Users can convert their favorite video clips into animated stickers directly within the app.

Users can convert their favorite video clips into animated stickers directly within the app. Avatar Social Stickers: These avatar-based stickers are now available for one-on-one chats – visible only between users who both have avatars and are saved as contacts.

These avatar-based stickers are now available for one-on-one chats – visible only between users who both have avatars and are saved as contacts. Simplified Group Creation: Users can now create a new group by simply entering a name, with the option to add members or share an invite link later.

Users can now create a new group by simply entering a name, with the option to add members or share an invite link later. Unified Captions and Media Reactions: When sending multiple photos or videos at once, a single caption can be applied. Recipients can react to or reply to the entire set or individual items.

Calls Tab Updates

New Filters and Effects: WhatsApp has added six filters and six visual effects for video calls and photos taken during calls, bringing more fun and personalization.

Updates Tab Features

Photo Polls on Channels: Admins can now include images within poll options, making channel interactions more engaging.

Admins can now include images within poll options, making channel interactions more engaging. Star Channel Updates: Users can star important updates to access them easily later.

Users can star important updates to access them easily later. Group Mentions in Status: Entire groups can now be mentioned in WhatsApp Status. All members will be notified and can also repost the update to their own status.

These features are rolling out gradually and will be available to all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS over the coming weeks. Users should ensure their app is updated to the latest version.