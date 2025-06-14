Instagram now lets you show the Spotify track that you are currently playing right inside your Notes. Just in time for World Music Day on 21st June, Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to share their live Spotify playback directly via Instagram Notes. This brings a dynamic, real-time music-sharing experience to the app.

Unlike previous integrations that shared static tracks or playlists, this new update enables your Instagram Note to update automatically with the currently playing song on Spotify. As the music changes, your Note reflects the new track title and artist name in real time.

This builds on Instagram’s earlier collaboration with Spotify, which launched an ‘Add to Spotify’ feature in Reels and Stories back in November 2024.

How to Use Spotify in Instagram Notes

Instagram allows you to show your currently playing Spotify track inside your Notes. Here’s how to set it up:

Step 1: Tap the music icon while creating a new Note.

Tap the music icon while creating a new Note. Step 2: Link your Spotify account (only needed once).

Link your Spotify account (only needed once). Step 3: Choose ‘Share from Spotify’ in the audio browser.

Choose ‘Share from Spotify’ in the audio browser. Step 4: As your music plays on Spotify, your Note will reflect the current track.

As your music plays on Spotify, your Note will reflect the current track. Step 5: If no song is playing, the next track played within 30 minutes will be shared.

If no song is playing, the next track played within 30 minutes will be shared. Step 6: Optionally, add custom text before posting.

You can link Spotify to your Instagram account. Just head to Instagram Settings → Your app and media → App website permissions and follow the prompts to connect Spotify. Alternatively, linking can be initiated while tapping a Spotify track in Reels, Stories, or Notes.

The live Spotify playback feature in Instagram Notes is rolling out globally. Users are advised to update the Instagram app to access the new functionality.