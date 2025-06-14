LAVA has announced the launch of its new smartwatch, LAVA Prowatch Xtreme, with a limited-time ₹16 flash offer for early buyers. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon.in starting 16th June 2025 at 12 PM.

As part of the promotion, the first 50 customers can grab the Silicone variant of the Prowatch Xtreme for just ₹16 by applying the coupon code “XTREME16” during checkout. This ultra-low price is valid only for the launch day while stocks last.

The Prowatch Xtreme will be available in three strap options – Silicone, Nylon, and Metal. Buyers of the Nylon and Metal variants will also receive a free Silicone strap as part of the launch bundle. In addition to introductory pricing, customers can also avail ₹1,000 off with select bank cards.

The LAVA Prowatch Xtreme is a major upgrade over its predecessor, the Prowatch X, bringing improvements in display, build, and battery life. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels (326 PPI), up to 500 nits brightness, and support for Always-On Display.

The smartwatch features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and a sandblasted and oxidized aluminum alloy body, ensuring durability. It packs a 300 mAh battery delivering up to 10 days of typical usage, 5 hours of Bluetooth calling, and 17 hours of continuous GPS tracking. It runs on the ATD3085C chipset and includes Bluetooth 5.3 for stable and fast connectivity. For personalization, the Prowatch Xtreme offers over 110 customizable watch faces.

LAVA Prowatch Xtreme Specifications & Features

LAVA Prowatch Xtreme Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹16 (first 50 customers), ₹3,999 (Silicone), ₹4,199 (Nylon), ₹4,499 (Metal)

₹16 (first 50 customers), ₹3,999 (Silicone), ₹4,199 (Nylon), ₹4,499 (Metal) Availability: 16th July 2025 (offer sale) on Amazon.in

16th July 2025 (offer sale) on Amazon.in Offers: Available for ₹16 (first 50 customers, coupon code “XTREME16”), ₹1,000 off on select cards for a limited time

