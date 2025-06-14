Meta recently introduced live Spotify playback integration within Instagram Notes, allowing users to display their currently playing music in real time. But before you can start sharing your songs, you’ll need to link your Spotify account to Instagram. Here’s a simple guide on how to do it.

Unlike previous integrations that shared static tracks or playlists, this new update enables your Instagram Note to update automatically with the currently playing song on Spotify. As the music changes, your Note reflects the new track title and artist name in real time.

Link Spotify to your Instagram Account (Method 1)

Step 1: From Instagram Settings, open the Instagram app on your device.

From Instagram Settings, open the Instagram app on your device. Step 2: Tap your profile icon (bottom right), then tap the ☰ (menu) in the top right corner.

Tap your profile icon (bottom right), then tap the ☰ (menu) in the top right corner. Step 3: Go to Settings & privacy -> Your app and media -> App and website permissions.

Go to Settings & privacy -> Your app and media -> App and website permissions. Step 4: Select Spotify and follow the prompts to authorize the connection. You’re done! Spotify is now linked to Instagram.

Link Spotify to your Instagram Account (Method 2)

This can be done while sharing a song in Notes.

Step 1: Tap the “+” icon in the Instagram Notes section.

Tap the “+” icon in the Instagram Notes section. Step 2: Select the 🎵 music icon.

Select the 🎵 music icon. Step 3: Tap “Share from Spotify.

Tap “Share from Spotify. Step 4: If it’s your first time, Instagram will prompt you to connect your Spotify account. Follow the sign-in and permission steps.

If it’s your first time, Instagram will prompt you to connect your Spotify account. Follow the sign-in and permission steps. Step 5: Once connected, Instagram will display the song you’re currently listening to on Spotify in your Note in real-time.

Other Ways to Link

You can also link Spotify when interacting with Spotify tracks in Reels, Stories, or Notes. Just tap the Spotify link and Instagram will guide you through the connection process.

Note: Make sure your Spotify app is updated. Ensure your Instagram app is updated to the latest version for this feature to work. This feature is rolling out globally, so it may take a few days to appear for all users.