boAt has launched the boAt SmartRing Active Plus, its newest health and fitness tracker in a compact ring form factor. Positioned as a follow-up to last year’s Smart Ring, the new boAt Active Plus brings a refined design and a broader suite of health-tracking capabilities.

The boAt SmartRing Active Plus, weighing only 4.7 grams, is crafted from durable stainless steel featuring a sleek, concave exterior that helps resist scratches. To cater to a wide range of users, the SmartRing Active Plus is offered in six ring sizes (7 to 12), accommodating finger circumferences from 52 mm to 74 mm. It is available in three color options – Midnight Black, Rose Gold, and Radiant Silver.

The SmartRing Active Plus is designed to be a comprehensive fitness companion by automatically monitors key vitals such as Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), SpO2, Stress Levels, Skin Temperature, and Sleep Quality. It also supports multiple sports tracking modes and syncs seamlessly with the boAt Crest app.

Additional features include camera control via gestures (Shake & Take), a magnetic charging case, and 5 ATM resistance for protection against dust, sweat, and splashes. The Smart Ring delivers up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge, extendable to 30 days with the charging case.

The boAt SmartRing Active Plus is priced at ₹2,999 and is available now on boAt’s official website boAt-Lifestyle.com and Amazon.in.

boAt SmartRing Active Plus Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,999

₹2,999 Availability: boAt-Lifestyle.com and Amazon.in

boAt-Lifestyle.com and Amazon.in Offers: N/A

