Audio pioneer Sennheiser is commemorating its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of relentless innovation, engineering excellence, and passion for sound. Founded in June 1945 by Dr. Fritz Sennheiser, the company has grown from a small lab near Hanover into one of the world’s leading audio technology brands, renowned for revolutionizing how people experience sound.

While the anniversary naturally reflects on a rich history, Sennheiser emphasizes that the milestone is not merely about the number of years but about the insights gained and the vision ahead. “We live and breathe audio in everything we do. That’s what defines us,” says Daniel Sennheiser, Co-CEO of the Sennheiser Group. His brother and fellow Co-CEO, Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, adds: “Every product, every challenge has shown us how to build the future of audio – with new ideas that change the audio world.”

In 1957, Sennheiser developed the first professional wireless microphone system – a landmark moment in broadcast and stage technology. Fast forward to 2024, the brand launched Spectera, the world’s first bidirectional, digital, wireless broadband ecosystem, once again redefining wireless audio. Spectera is the product of decades of learning and close collaboration with users, showcasing Sennheiser’s enduring ability to rethink the status quo.

From the DM 2 microphone (1947) to the legendary MD 421 (1960), the revolutionary HD 414 open headphones (1968), and the iconic HD 25 (1988) favored by DJs and audio professionals, Sennheiser’s catalog reads like a timeline of audio history. The HD 800 and HE 1 elevated audiophile listening, while the brand’s products have played a role in capturing some of history’s most important moments.

Beyond the products, it’s the stories that make the brand special. “Our products tell stories of people from all over the world,” Daniel Sennheiser explains, “from DJs touring with HD 25s to journalists capturing voices that moved nations.”

Sennheiser’s success is rooted in its willingness to take risks and leave room for ‘crazy ideas’. Even products that didn’t make it to market have often served as catalysts for future breakthroughs. “Innovation is not a destination, but a path,” says Dr. Andreas Sennheiser. “And on this path, each of our products contains 80 years of experience and curiosity.”

With more than 8% of annual revenue invested into R&D, the company continues to push boundaries – not just with hardware, but also through intelligent software and service integration.

Throughout 2025, Sennheiser will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories, interviews, and product retrospectives across its website and social media, highlighting the legacy and people behind its most iconic innovations. The brand invites audio lovers everywhere to celebrate this journey – not just through products, but through sound itself.