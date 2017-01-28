Lava X41+ with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 8999

Keeping in mind the demand for affordable smartphones, Lava has now launched the Lava X41+ with a very exciting pricing.

Lava has announced the launch of the Lava X41+, which is the company’s latest affordable smartphone offering in the X series with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Lava X41+ has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 8999 and is available in black and gold colour options.

Lava X41+ specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2500 mAh battery