LeEco (formerly Letv) has launched budget-oriented Le 2 at a price of ₹11,999. We know the device is very good at its performance, so we thought to share the battery life to you. Here are the LeEco Le 2 battery life results.
LeEco Le 2 is powered by a 3000 mAh battery that sounds average to me. The battery runtime on the Le 2 we got was surprisingly decent considering the handset boasts a powerful CPU (Snapdragon 652). The battery can last a day, at least, if used moderately but heavy use cannot survive on the second day. The Snapdragon 652 CPU employs an octa-core CPU in which there are 4 high-performance Cortex-A72 cores while the other 4 Cortex-A53 are for power-saving.
I was able to make the battery standby for about 4 days with almost half of the battery juice left (44%). With typical usage that includes a few hours of music and gaming, 30+ minutes of video playback, 15+ minutes YouTube streaming, some camera shots, a few other apps like Facebook and can last the phone up to one day.
The battery management on the Le 2 can be configured to get a better battery backup. Using the Ultra-long standby option can give you a long battery life but know that the syncing services and Wi-Fi, GPS and other wireless things will be turned off when in standby mode. The battery assistant can automatically turn on at a certain percentage if you are on low battery.
Here’s how the apps, games, and other tasks consume the battery on LeEco Le 2. Check out the LeEco Le 2 battery test results below.
LeEco Le 2 Battery Test Results
|Apps/Games
|Battery used
|Runtime
|Brightness
|Wireless
|1080p Video
|4%
|20 minutes
|Auto
|Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
|4K Video
|4%
|20 minutes
|Auto
|Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
|YouTube (1080p)
|4%
|20 minutes
|Auto
|On (Wi-Fi)
|Asphalt 8
|7%
|20 minutes
|Auto
|On (Wi-Fi)
|Angry Birds Rio
|4%
|20 minutes
|Auto
|On (Wi-Fi)
|Traffic Rider
|4%
|20 minutes
|Auto
|On (Wi-Fi)
|Music (Offline)
|6%
|1 Hour
|Auto
|Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
|Music (Online) - SoundCloud
|4%
|30 minutes
|Auto
|On (Wi-Fi)
|Music (Offline) - SoundCloud
|2%
|30 minutes
|Auto
|Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
|6%
|20 minutes
|Auto
|On (Wi-Fi)
LeEco Le 2 Battery Charging
In the battery charging test, we found out that the battery charges in about 2 hours i.e. 120 minutes, if charged under switched on mode. LeEco could have offered a Quick Charge 3.0 technology for charging the battery since Quick Charge 2.0 found on Le 2 isn’t the fastest way to charge the phone.
As for the company says, you can get over 50% charge in 30 minutes and a full charge in 90 minutes, the results were somewhat different. I have enabled the quick charging option in the battery.
If you own LeEco Le 2, how does the battery perform on your device? Do share with us in the comments.
2 Comments on "LeEco Le 2 Battery Test Results"
i have only on battery issue because the battery pack up only 4 hour on mix uses
My Le2 charges in about 90 minutes from 0 to 100.