LeEco Le 2 Battery Test Results

LeEco (formerly Letv) has launched budget-oriented Le 2 at a price of ₹11,999. We know the device is very good at its performance, so we thought to share the battery life to you. Here are the LeEco Le 2 battery life results.

LeEco Le 2 is powered by a 3000 mAh battery that sounds average to me. The battery runtime on the Le 2 we got was surprisingly decent considering the handset boasts a powerful CPU (Snapdragon 652). The battery can last a day, at least, if used moderately but heavy use cannot survive on the second day. The Snapdragon 652 CPU employs an octa-core CPU in which there are 4 high-performance Cortex-A72 cores while the other 4 Cortex-A53 are for power-saving.

I was able to make the battery standby for about 4 days with almost half of the battery juice left (44%). With typical usage that includes a few hours of music and gaming, 30+ minutes of video playback, 15+ minutes YouTube streaming, some camera shots, a few other apps like Facebook and can last the phone up to one day.

Below Moderate Usage

Battery Standby Is Very Good

The battery management on the Le 2 can be configured to get a better battery backup. Using the Ultra-long standby option can give you a long battery life but know that the syncing services and Wi-Fi, GPS and other wireless things will be turned off when in standby mode. The battery assistant can automatically turn on at a certain percentage if you are on low battery.

Power Saving Management on Le 2

Here’s how the apps, games, and other tasks consume the battery on LeEco Le 2. Check out the LeEco Le 2 battery test results below.

LeEco Le 2 Battery Test Results

Apps/GamesBattery usedRuntimeBrightnessWireless
1080p Video4%20 minutesAutoOff (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
4K Video4%20 minutesAutoOff (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
YouTube (1080p)4%20 minutesAutoOn (Wi-Fi)
Asphalt 87%20 minutesAutoOn (Wi-Fi)
Angry Birds Rio4%20 minutesAutoOn (Wi-Fi)
Traffic Rider4%20 minutesAutoOn (Wi-Fi)
Music (Offline)6%1 HourAutoOff (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
Music (Online) - SoundCloud4%30 minutesAutoOn (Wi-Fi)
Music (Offline) - SoundCloud2%30 minutesAutoOff (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data)
Facebook6%20 minutesAutoOn (Wi-Fi)

LeEco Le 2 Battery Charging

In the battery charging test, we found out that the battery charges in about 2 hours i.e. 120 minutes, if charged under switched on mode. LeEco could have offered a Quick Charge 3.0 technology for charging the battery since Quick Charge 2.0 found on Le 2 isn’t the fastest way to charge the phone.

As for the company says, you can get over 50% charge in 30 minutes and a full charge in 90 minutes, the results were somewhat different. I have enabled the quick charging option in the battery.

LeEco Le 2 Battery Test Results (5)

If you own LeEco Le 2, how does the battery perform on your device? Do share with us in the comments.

