LeEco X10 with dual camera setup and Snapdragon 821 processor surfaces

While LeEco has launched quite a few high-end smartphones, the company seems to be working on the LeEco X10 smartphone now.

The upcoming LeEco X10 bearing codename X85x has been spotted at GFXBench benchmarks. The handset, which seems to be a high-end offering, is said to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017. The smartphone is said to sport an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a dual rear and front camera setup.

Rumours suggest that the LeEco X10 could have a 5.5 inch Quad HD display. The handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also expected is a 13 MP dual rear camera setup and a front facing 16 MP dual camera setup. We are waiting to hear more details about the upcoming handset.

