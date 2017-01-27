OPPO A57 with 16 MP front camera launching in India on February 3

The OPPO A57 which was launched in China last November is all set to be launched in India on February 3.

The announcement was made by OPPO on Twitter by tweeting “The all new #OPPOA57 is hitting the markets on the 3rd of February. Get ready to become unstoppable“. While the A57 will be launched in India on February 3, we are not sure if it will be available on sale from the same day.

The selling point of the OPPO A57 is its 16 MP front facing camera. The A57 is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC which is accompanied by 3 GB RAM and runs on ColorOS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

OPPO A57 specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

GPU: Adreno 505

Operating System: ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel and 5P lens

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 2900 mAh

There’s no information on the pricing of the OPPO A57, however, it is expected to be priced somewhere around the ₹15,000 – ₹16,000 price mark.