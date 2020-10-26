LG Q52 goes official; features 6.6-inch HD+ display, Helio P35 SoC, 4 GB RAM and quad rear cameras
South Korean company LG has today launched its latest smartphone — LG Q52. As the name indicates, the phone is a successor to the LG Q51 which was launched earlier this year in February.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz.
It packs 4 GB of RAM and comes with 64 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. As for the software, the phone is running Android 10 out-of-the-box.
In the camera department, the device features four camera sensors on the back. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
For selfies, the phone has a 13-megapixel sensor. Other features of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery but details about fast-changing support remain unknown.
The LG Q52 has been launched in South Korea in two color options — Silky White and Silky Red. The device is priced at 330,000 won, which is about ₹21,000. Currently, there’s no information about the phone’s launch in other regions.
LG Q52 Specifications
- Display: 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Storage: 64 GB storage
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor
- Front Camera: 13 MP
- Others: side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
Pricing and Availability
- Price: 330,000 won (~₹21,000)
- Availability: In South Korea from 28th October