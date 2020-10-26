South Korean company LG has today launched its latest smartphone — LG Q52. As the name indicates, the phone is a successor to the LG Q51 which was launched earlier this year in February.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz.

It packs 4 GB of RAM and comes with 64 GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. As for the software, the phone is running Android 10 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the device features four camera sensors on the back. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone has a 13-megapixel sensor. Other features of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery but details about fast-changing support remain unknown.

The LG Q52 has been launched in South Korea in two color options — Silky White and Silky Red. The device is priced at 330,000 won, which is about ₹21,000. Currently, there’s no information about the phone’s launch in other regions.

