Infinix Snokor iRocker XE15 TWS Bluetooth Headset Review

The TWS Earphone Market in India is on the rise these days and a few weeks back Infinix launched iRocker XE15 Budget TWS Earbuds in India under their sub-brand Snokor.

The Snokor iRocker XE15 Bluetooth Headset is priced at Rs.1,499 and key features include 20hrs Battery Life, Quick Pairing capability, and Button Control. Are these Earphones worth your money? Let’s find out.

Infinix Snokor iRocker XE15 Specifications

Driver: 6mm drivers

6mm drivers Frequency Response: 20Hz to 20,000Hz

20Hz to 20,000Hz Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB Port for Charging

Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB Port for Charging Protection: IPX4

IPX4 Wireless Range: 10 meter

10 meter Battery: 40 mAh earphones, 300mAh case

40 mAh earphones, 300mAh case Color: Black, White, Blue

Black, White, Blue Price: Rs 1,499

Design & Build

Talking about the design, the Snokor iRocker TWS Earbuds come in a Goose Egg Design and are very light and comfortable to wear. These earphones are available in three colors and we got the black variant to play around with. You can label these as Noise Isolation earbuds because once you wear them and start playing music you can’t hear anything from your surroundings.

The fit is great, the earbuds sit tight in your ears so you can easily use them while you are running. On top of the earbuds, there is a button that allows you to change and control your music, answer your calls, and bring up the Google Assistant. These buttons are also used to turn on pairing mode on the earphones.

The Snokor iRocker Earbuds are bundled with a 300 mAh Charging Case that comes with high-quality plastic construction. It is a glossy finished case that comes with the Snokor branding on the top. In addition to this, you also get a MicroUSB Port at the back which helps you to charge the case. The magnets inside the case hold the earphones perfectly and as the case is lightweight and portable you can easily carry it around in your pockets.

Features & Connectivity

The paring on these Earbuds is easy and fast. You just have to start the pairing mode on your earphones and search for them in the device you want to connect them with. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and easily connects with Laptops, Android Smartphones, and iPhone.

We tried using these with all the three devices and the experience wasn’t that great. Firstly, when we were playing music while the earphones were connected to the laptop we got a lot of audio drops, and this happened in every few mins which got annoying. On the other hand, when connected with an Android Smartphone or an iPhone you see minor audio drops along with latency issues on Games like Call Of Duty and more. If you are looking for TWS earphones for calling or gaming then these are definitely not made for you.

One good connectivity feature that comes with the Snokor iRocker earbuds is that it automatically connects with the last device it was paired with. This comes in handy when you want to connect them with an Android device or an iPhone as you just have to turn on the Bluetooth and the rest of the job gets done automatically.

The earbuds are rated IPX4 Sweatproof which means that you can work out with these without any issues and it won’t be affected by splashing water.

Audio Quality & Battery Life

The Snokor iRocker comes with Hi-fidelity speakers which are coupled with 6mm drivers & a titanium diaphragm. Talking about the Audio Quality the sound output from the earphones is decent considering the price it comes at. The treble is quite high however it lacks bass so if you are someone who likes bass-heavy earbuds then these aren’t the right choice for you. The vocals are very clear and the music is loud enough considering the price it comes at. The audio output also depends on the device you are connected with and we got the best results when these earbuds were connected with an iPhone. If these earbuds didn’t have those audio drop issues they would have been a perfect buy.

Talking about the Battery Life, these earbuds come with a 40 mAh battery which is further paired with a 300 mAh case. The battery life on this is solid and it definitely impressed us. After a single charge, these earbuds easily last up to 3 to 3.5 hours. The case on the other hand allows you to charge this for 3/4 times which is really good. It is to be noted that fast charging isn’t supported with the case and it takes about 1hrs and 20 mins for the buds to get charged completely.

Verdict

Infinix Snokor iRocker comes with impressive specs on paper but fails to impress us in real-life usage. The battery life is great however the sound quality is what matters the most when you are buying TWS earbuds and that’s where this Bluetooth headset fails due to the connectivity and latency issues it comes with. No one likes Poor Call Quality and Frequent Audio Drops and when you are buying a new product you expect that it works perfectly without any issues and this isn’t the case with these earbuds.

Overall if you are looking for some value for money Earbuds then you should totally avoid this and check out something like the Realme Buds Q or the Redmi Earbuds S which offer you an overall better experience and after-sales services when compared with this one.