South Korean tech giant, LG has announced a new phone in its Q series, the LG Q8 (2018) is the 2018 variant of the old Q8 featuring a 6.2-inch FullVision display, a built-in stylus, a military grade protection and IP68 dust and water resistant.

The LG Q8 (2018) highlights its ‘MIL-STD 810G’ certified design with IP68 water-resistivity. It has been tested in 14 different conditions including shock, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, thermal shock, and humidity for a stable performance in various environments.

It has a 6.2-inch FullVision display with Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) resolution with the standard design, not the new notched display. It comes with a built-in ‘stylus pen’ with pop-memo, GIF editing and more.

It’s a mid-range smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC running at 1.8 GHz. As for the RAM and storage, the LG Q8 (2018) comes in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option which upgrades up to 2 TB via a microSD card.

On the battery side, it packs a 3,300 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging support. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The LG Q8 (2018) comes in two colors – Moroccan Blue and Aurora Black. The price for the LG Q8 (2018) is 539,000 Won equivalent to the US $480 OR Rs 32,930 and will be available in Korea, sale starts soon.

LG Q8 (2018) Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch FullVision IPS Display, Full HD+ resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch FullVision IPS Display, Full HD+ resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal, expands up to 2 TB via microSD card

64 GB internal, expands up to 2 TB via microSD card Main Camera: 16 MP, PDAF, LED Flash



16 MP, PDAF, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP, 100 degrees wide-angle lens

5 MP, 100 degrees wide-angle lens Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS,

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Cellular: 4G LTE, Single SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Single SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,300 mAh battery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

3,300 mAh battery, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Dimensions: 160.1 mm x 77.7 mm x 8.4 mm

160.1 mm x 77.7 mm x 8.4 mm Weight: 172 grams

LG Q8 (2018) Price & Availability

Price: 539,000 Won (~$480 OR ~Rs 32,930)

539,000 Won (~$480 OR ~Rs 32,930) Availability: In Korea, sale starts soon

Source