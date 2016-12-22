LG Stylus 3 with fiber-tip stylus and fingerprint scanner announced

Keeping with the success of the LG Stylus series, LG has now launched the LG Stylus 3 with a stylus for enhanced interaction.

LG has announced the launch of the LG Stylus 3, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner and a fiber-tip stylus that promises feel and feedback of an actual pen. The device has a 5.7 inch In-cell 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core MediaTek processor with 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The LG Stylus 3 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3200 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is available in Metallic Titan and Pink Gold colour options and will be showcased at the upcoming CES 2017.

LG Stylus 3 specs:

5.7 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core MediaTek MT6750 processor

Mali T860 GPU

3 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

3200 mAh battery