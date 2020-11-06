LG has expanded its smartphone lineup in the Indian market with the launch of three news devices — LG W11, W31, and W31+, which as the name suggests, are the successor to last year’s W10, W30, and W30+ smartphones.

LG W11

It features a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage with support for memory expansion.

As for the cameras, there’s a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Running the Android 10 OS, the phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The LG W11 comes in Midnight Blue color option and is priced at Rs 9,490. It will be available for purchase in India later this month.

Key Specifications & Features

Display: 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution

Pricing and Availability

Price: Rs 9,490

Rs 9,490 Availability: In November

LG W31 and W31+

The phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.

Both the phones pack 4 GB of RAM. As for the storage, the W31 comes with 64 GB of internal storage while the W31+ has 128 GB storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, both the phones feature a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The phones have a fingerprint sensor for added protection and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Both the devices run the Android 10 operating system and are powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Specifications & Features

Display: 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution

Pricing and Availability