LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro budget smartphones launched in India
Last year, LG had launched the W31 series of budget smartphones and now the company has unveiled its successor in the Indian market — the LG W41 series which includes three devices — LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro.
Apart from the memory configuration, almost all the specifications remains the same on these three devices. The smartphones come with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.
Under the hood, the devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 12nm chipset and has IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage but there’s also a microSD card support for expanding the storage.
In the camera department, the phones features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP selfie snapper.
The devices come with a fingerprint sensor for added security and there’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphones are running the Android 10 operating system and are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.55-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and up to 400 nits brightness
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB (W41 and W41+), 6 GB (W41 Pro)
- Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 512GB with microSD
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash + 8 MP ultra-wide camera + 2 MP depth sensor + 5 MP macro camera
- Front Camera: 8MP front-facing camera
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant Button
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 5000 mAh
Pricing and Availability in India
- LG W41 (4 GB + 64 GB): Rs 13,490
- LG W41+ (4 GB + 128 GB): Rs 14,490
- LG W41 Pro (6 GB + 128 GB): Rs 15,490
- Availability: Now available for purchase