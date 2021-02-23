Last year, LG had launched the W31 series of budget smartphones and now the company has unveiled its successor in the Indian market — the LG W41 series which includes three devices — LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro.

Apart from the memory configuration, almost all the specifications remains the same on these three devices. The smartphones come with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 12nm chipset and has IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage but there’s also a microSD card support for expanding the storage.

In the camera department, the phones features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP selfie snapper.

The devices come with a fingerprint sensor for added security and there’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphones are running the Android 10 operating system and are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro Specifications

Pricing and Availability in India