LG Wing dual-screen smartphone goes official in India for Rs 69,999

South Korea-based LG has today launched its new smartphones in the Indian market, including LG Wing. Continuing the company’s new strategy of making phones with unique and innovative design, this one comes with a unique dual-screen design.

The LG Wing features a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision primary display with 2440 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s also a 3.9-inch FHD+ hidden secondary screen that can be used in Swivel Mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. In terms of memory options, the device packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it features a triple-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide Gimbal mode camera. On the front side, there’s a 32-megapixel pop-up snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 25W Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging technology and 10W wireless charging support.

The LG Wing comes in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colors and is priced at Rs 69,999 in the Indian market. It will be available for purchase in India from 9th November.

LG Wing Specifications

6.8-inch Full HD+ 20.5: 9 P-OLED primary display with 2440 × 1080 pixels resolution and 3.9-inch FHD+ 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Adreno 620 GPU RAM: 8 GB

128 GB storage; expandable up to 2 TB OS: Android 10

64 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture + 13 MP 117° ultra-wide lens with f/1.9 aperture + 12 MP 120° ultra-wide Gimbal mode Camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP pop-up camera with f/1.9 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, MIL-STD 810G Compliance, Water and Dust Resistance (IP54) Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Pricing and Availability in India