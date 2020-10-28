Earlier this year, after teasing its new raindrop camera design, the company officially launched the LG Velvet smartphone. Today, along with the LG Wing, the company has also announced the 4G variant of the LG Velvet in the Indian market.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision FHD+ OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU.

It packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot with support for up to 1 TB. For added security, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the camera configuration, there’s a 48 MP primary camera sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the phone has a 16 MP snapper taking care of the selfie needs.

The device is running the Android 10 operating system and is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology as well as support for 10W reverse wireless charging.

The LG Velvet 4G comes in four color options — Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. It is priced at Rs 36,990 while the Dual Screen combo is priced at Rs 49,990. The device will be up for sale from 30th October.

LG Velvet 4G Specifications

6.8-inch Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

8 GB Storage: 128 GB internal; expandable up to 1 TB with microSD card

Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and 5 MP depth sensor

Pricing and Availability in India