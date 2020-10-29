How to show Tab Sidebar in Microsoft Edge browser

Most web browsers support opening multiple tabs at once and all the tabs are shown horizontally, enabling users to easily switch between them. One of the reasons to have the tabs placed horizontally is to save the space for the actual web content.

But, with the widescreen displays gaining popularity, users can also afford to give up some space and have a sidebar on the browser for easy access. The newly launched browser from Microsoft — Edge comes with support for vertical tabs.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to enable the vertical tabs sidebar on your Edge browser and how to use it.

How to enable vertical tabs in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: First of all, open the Edge application on your computer and click on the menu option and from the drop-down list, click on Settings.

Step 2: Now, in the Settings screen, click on “Appearance” from the left sidebar.

Step 3: Under the customize toolbar section, enable the toggle switch for the “Show vertical tabs button” option.

Step 4: You will now see a “Turn on vertical tabs” button placed on the left side of the tab bar in Microsoft Edge.

Once you enable the option, you will see a tabs sidebar on the left side. By default, it will show you small icons of the webpages open on each tab. You can click on the “Pin” icon in the sidebar to keep it open, showing the webpage’s title.