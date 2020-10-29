OPPO K7x 5G smartphone to go official on 4th November

OPPO is all set to launch its new smartphone in the K-series in its home country, dubbed as OPPO K7x on 4th November. The company has shared a poster for the same on its official Weibo account, highlighting support for 5G connectivity.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be quite similar to the OPPO K7 that was launched earlier this year in August. After initially being available in the Chinese market, the device could be made available in other regions.

While the company has not yet revealed the phone’s specifications, the device was recently spotted on the certification website TENAA, revealing some of its details.

The smartphone carries model number PERM00 and was seen with a back panel similar to the one teased in the poster — a rectangular quad-camera module on the top-left corner of the phone.

The listing suggests that the device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core chipset and will be offered in two memory options — 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM along with three storage options — 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB.

As for the camera, the device is expected to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front side for taking selfies.

Running on the Android 10 operating system with ColorOS on top, the phone is said to be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. We will get to know for sure what the phone features and how it’s priced when it goes official next week.

Source