PUBG Mobile will not work in India from 30th October

PUBG Mobile India has officially announced that the company will be shutting down all the services and user access to both the mobile games — PUGB Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite from 30th October 2020.

The announcement from the company comes on the hills of the Indian government banning the app back in early September. The government banned it under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009.

The company has further added that all the publishing rights for PUBG Mobile will be returned to the owner of the PUBG Intellectual property – PUBG Corporation. It added that the company’s top priority is protecting user data and further included that it has always complied with the data protection laws of the country.

Making this announcement, Tencent Games said that it “deeply regrets this outcome” and thanked PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans for their support in India. As stated, Tencent is returning all rights to the developer of PUBG Mobile – PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Krafton Game Union.

PUBG Corporation has withdrawn its partnership with Tencent and is now working with the Indian government for a quick resolution. It is reportedly looking for viable options to bring PUBG Mobile back to the country.

Meanwhile, FAU-G — an upcoming game which is being touted as an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile, is gearing up for the official launch but the company has not yet revealed exact details for the launch.