Microsoft is planning a major Windows 10 UI refresh in 2021

Microsoft has been providing regular updates to the Windows 10 operating system with several new and interesting features. Now, the Redmond-based giant is expected to offer a refreshed user interface for Windows OS next year.

As per the reports, Windows 10 with a significant UI overhaul is expected to get released in the first half of 2021. The refresh will be related to the Start menu, Action center, and also the file explorer.

Reports indicate that the UI refresh is codenamed “Sun Valley” and is expected to be released in Fall next year, i.e. 21H2 as a part of the “Cobalt” update. It’s good to see Microsoft experimenting with modern designs and better animations for the Windows operating system.

This could be the biggest design refresh for the Windows 10 operating system from Microsoft ever since it was released. We expect the company to try to make it consistent with the Windows 10X operating system.

For those who are unaware, Microsoft is working on a new version of its operating system, dubbed Windows 10X. The project began with a focus on dual-screen devices but the company recently confirmed that it has changed its focus to initially make it work in single-screen devices.

While the Surface Neo, the device with a dual-screen display that was supposed to showcase Windows 10X has been delayed, it is being reported that the operating system could get released by the end of this year, without support for Win32 apps.

Source