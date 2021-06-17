How to lock apps with fingerprints on realme smartphones [realme UI Guide]

Among the handy tricks that you can try is to lock apps with fingerprints on realme smartphones and secure them so that the next time you open the app, it asks you a fingerprint authentication. Most realme smartphones using the realme UI can unlock the apps with the fingerprint scanner if available. So, how do you do it? Here’s how you can lock apps with fingerprints on realme phones having the realme UI interface.

How to lock apps with fingerprints on realme smartphones

Locking individual apps is possible, if someone tries to access any app on your smartphone, a fingerprint authentication will show up to unlock the app.

You will first need to set up the fingerprint scanner if you haven’t done it yet.

Head to the Settings -> Security -> App Lock and choose the apps you want to lock with the fingerprint scanner.

Now, the next time you open the locked app, just put your finger on the scanner to unlock it.

Note: If you are using a realme phone with an older ColorOS interface, it may work using a similar method. Try to find the fingerprint lock in the fingerprint, security, or privacy settings.

That was it, this is how you can lock apps with fingerprints on realme smartphones.

