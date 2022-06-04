Wireless microphones are essential if you are into vlogging, podcasting, live streaming, video recording, or conferences/meetings. Maono, an audio equipment manufacturer has a number of products which includes wireless microphones, USB microphones, studio headphones, and more. Today, we have the Maono WM820 A2 which is a compact wireless omnidirectional microphone system with a total of two transmitters that transmit the audio over a 2.4 GHz wireless network. Here’s what we have to say about the compact microphone set in out Maono WM820 A2 review.

Maono WM820 A2 Specifications

Microphone Type: Omni-directional

Transmission Type: 2.4 GHz Wireless

Wireless Range: 50 meters

Wireless Units : 2x clip-on transmitters, 1x clip-on receiver

Frequency Response: 80 Hz – 16 kHz (Built-in Mic), 50 Hz – 18 kHz (External Mic)

Maximum Output Level: +2.2 dBu

+2.2 dBu Connectivity/Ports: 3.5 mm (input & output), USB Type-C (for charging)

Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): Up to 82 dB

Others: LED Indicators, One-button mute

Battery: 350 mAh, up to 6 hours

Charging: USB Type-C charging (5V, 1A), fully charge in 2 hours

Color: Black

Price: $149.99 (₹11,640 in India)

Design & Build

The Maono WM820 A2 has a total of three units, two transmitters, and one receiver and all three look the same. The design of the Maono WM820 A2 is solid and highly compact, it fits in the pocket easily. It is also light in weight due to its plastic design and easy to carry anywhere you go. The box also includes two lavalier microphones and other accessories that help connect to the mobile phone and digital cameras.

Looking at the TX units closely, each transmitter features an in-built omnidirectional condenser capsule and a 3.5 mm input for attaching the included lavalier microphones. The TX and RX units come with a clip-on design that easily fits on the back. You do get two LED indicators for the power and connection. You get a USB Type-C port for charging on all three units that can be charged with the help of a 1-to-3 splitter charging cable.

On the RX unit, you have the simple + & – buttons for increasing or decreasing the output on the right side and a 3.5 mm output as well as a headphone out on the top. The side of the TX units has a pairing button, mute button, and an On/Off switch. You can attach the fur windshields via its clips on the in-built condenser capsule found on the TX units to block any external and windy noise.

The kit comes with the following items: 2x Transmitting unit, 1x Receiving unit, 1x 3.5 mm TRS Audio cable (for cameras), 1x 3.5 mm TRS to TRRS Audio cable (for mobile phones), USB Type-A to USB Type-C 1-to-3 splitter cable, 3x fur windshields, and one faux-leather zipper pouch. This means you get a complete list of accessories in a single package so that you don’t have to search for them and purchase them individually.

Performance, Audio & Mic Quality

The Maono WM820 A2 works omnidirectional and transmits the audio over a 2.4 GHz wireless network. The built-in capsule’s omnidirectional polar pattern picks up the sound from all sides and from a distance which seems fairly well for starters, vloggers, live streamers, and those who aren’t into music or studio recording. The unidirectional mics usually pick up less sound from the surroundings than from the front which helps in focusing on one audio source rather than multiple.

The frequency response of the built-in mic is 80 Hz – 16 kHz while the lavalier mics or any external mics offer a frequency response rate of 50 Hz – 18 kHz. There’s a maximum output level of +2.2dBu on the microphone and you get up to 50 meters of the wireless range (about 165 sqft area) which is more than enough as far as we think.

The performance and quality of the microphones are good and it works without any issues, the mics use adaptive noise reduction to deliver clear audio. You can hook up the lavalier mics for the voice recording, the output of the sound is crisp and crystal clear thanks to the omnidirectional feature of these mics. You will be able to speak freely with the preferred body language, no wonder if you move your head around, the voice is easily picked up by the mics. But somehow it doesn’t output a stereo signal means you can’t separate the individual voice or recording, the audio from both transmitters gets mixed together as a single output.

The Maono WM820 A2 is retailed at $149.99 which is roughly about ₹11,640 in India. The WM820 A1 with a single transmitter is about half the price of the A2 variant ($79.99 ~₹6,200). The Maono WM820 A2 is available on Amazon.com and other retail channels.

Battery Life & Charging

As far as the battery life goes, Maono claims the WM820 A2 microphone offers up to 6 hours of battery life and it’s pretty much accurate. We used the device and we certainly assume that the Maono WM820 A2 can last roughly about 6 hours.

For a 6-hour battery, you can expect a total of 6 recording sessions of 1 hour each, however, if you want longer battery life, you can attach a power bank to keep it fueled. It might be easy to plug the power bank in the receiver unit, but it’s quite difficult to do with the transmitter units, especially if you are wearing one.

What we like about these microphones is that you can charge them hassle-free due to their USB Type-C ports, it’s good that the company didn’t choose the older micro USB ports for charging. You can charge via the 3-in-1 USB splitter charger which charges all three units at the same time.

Verdict

The Maono WM820 A2 wireless microphone is highly compact and solid, light in weight, it’s handy and easy to use. The recording quality of the mic is exceptionally great and it lasts up to 6 hours on battery. You get a complete list of accessories included in the box (which also includes the zipper pouch) so that you don’t have to worry about the extras, it’s all in one single package. If you have a budget of $150, the Maono WM820 A2 is a compressive microphone set and is certainly great for conferences, interviews, vlogging, and live streaming via a smartphone and digital cameras.