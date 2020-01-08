MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC announced for mid-range smartphones

MediaTek has officially announced Dimensity 800, which is the company’s latest SoC in the Dimensity series with built-in 5G. The launch of this new chipset comes after Dimensity 1000 SoC was introduced back in November last year.

This chipset for mid-range devices uses the same 7nm process, same as the Dimensity 1000, but this features four Cortex-A76 cores operating up to 2.0 GHz and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2.0 GHz.

The company has not revealed the GPU model and just says Dimensity 1000-class GPU, combined with MediaTek gaming technology – HyperEngine. The SoC comes with support for 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for 30% wider high speed layer coverage, more seamless 5G handover, and higher average throughput performance compared to other solutions, with single carrier (1CC, no CA).

The chipset is also designed to support stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks, and includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G.

It also comes with MediaTek AI Processing Unit, APU 3.0, which the company claims offers more than double the performance of the previous generation APU. The chipset supports up to 64 MP cameras sensors or large multi-camera options such as 32 + 16 MP dual cameras.

MediaTek says that the Dimensity 800 SoC is already shipping to OEMs and the first Dimensity-powered devices will start hitting the market in the first half of 2020.