Meizu has today launched its third major smartphone this year — Meizu 16T. The phone follows the launch of Meizu 16s in April this year and the launch of Meizu 16s Pro a couple of months ago in August.

The newly launched Meizu 16T comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2232 x 1080 pixels, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, and DCI-P3 color gamut. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which the company calls Super mTouch.

Powering this flagship device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which is clocked at 2.85 GHz. It comes packed with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Since its a gaming-focused phone, it comes with linear vibration motor and game mode 4.0 for immersive gaming experience.

The rear side of the Meizu 16T has a vertical triple camera system with Sony IMX362 12-megapixel sensor having f/1.9 aperture and PDAF as main lens, an f/2.2 aperture 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 118-degree field-of-view and an f/1.9 aperture 5-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with HDR. It is also optimized to capture better selfie shots in dim light conditions. The face unlock feature on the device unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds, says the company.

The handset also features dual stereos speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. The company announced that it has teamed up with Tencent for enhancing the gaming experience on the Meizu 16T. The device is running Android 9 Pie with Flyme 7 and is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Meizu 16T Specifications

CPU: 2.84 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Flyme 7 UI

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Flyme 7 UI

Android 9 Pie with Flyme 7 UI Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2232 x 1080 pixels, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, and DCI-P3 color gamut

6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2232 x 1080 pixels, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, and DCI-P3 color gamut Rear Camera: Sony IMX362 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture + f/2.2 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 118-degree field-of-view + f/1.9 5-megapixel depth sensor

16 MP with HDR

16 MP with HDR Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack Other: In-display Fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, Game Mode 4.0

Whale Blue, Daylight Orange, and Lake Green

Whale Blue, Daylight Orange, and Lake Green Battery: 4500 mAh with 18W fast charging

