Xiaomi launches Mi HiFi Hybrid Headphones in China

By Jeet

Xiaomi has launched a new audio product in its home country China — Mi HiFi Hybrid Headphones. As the name indicates, they are designed to work in both wired and wireless modes as it aims to allow users more flexibility.

It comes with two dynamic drivers and two balanced armature units, with the latter placed before the dynamic drivers for better detail in audio. There’s also a thin silicone layer to produce bass, and titanium composite inside the diaphragm for treble.

The company says that sound chambers are made of a durable material Zirconia while the cables are made of silver-plated oxygen-free copper material. The big USP is the hybrid nature of these headphones, and they are designed to work wired, or wirelessly using a Bluetooth DAC amplifier that supports Hi-Res SBC, AAC, and LDAC.

Xiaomi is also including the 3.5mm audio jack cable and the USB Type-C cable inside the box. It also comes bundled with four pairs of silicone eartips, two pairs of memory sponge eartips, a headphone case, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a pair of ear hooks.

This Xiaomi’s new Mi HiFi Hybrid Headphones, which is pegged to be a ‘flagship product’, has a price tag of 999 Yuan (about ₹10,000) in China. They are now up for pre-order on Mi.com, and sales will begin from 11th November.

