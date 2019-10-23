Sony Xperia 5 to be the company’s last 4G flagship smartphone

Sony recently launched its flagship smartphone — Sony Xperia 5 and now as per the new report, it could be the last 4G-powered flagship device from the Japanese company. This doesn’t mean that Sony will stop making flagship smartphones, it just means that all the flagship phones from the company going forward will come with 5G support.

However, the report adds that the future premium smartphones from Sony will come with 5G support in the Japanese market but nothing is confirmed about other markets. It also adds that the company will keep making 4G smartphones in the budget and mid-range segment.

The Sony Xperia 5 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED HDR screen and offers 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable storage. The phone is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

There’s a 12 MP triple rear camera setup that includes a normal, wide, and telephoto lens. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box but the phone is confirmed to get Android 10 update. The device is powered by a 3140 mAh battery.

